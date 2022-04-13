Minneapolis School Board Approves Renaming Sheridan, Jefferson Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education has voted in favor of renaming two schools: One currently named for a general who led the forced relocation of Indigenous people, and the other named for a former U.S. president who owned slaves.

District officials announced Tuesday night that Sheridan Dual Language Elementary will be known as Las Estrellas Dual Language Academy. “Las estrellas” means “the stars” in Spanish.

Jefferson Global Studies and Humanities will change to Ella Baker Global Studies and Humanities, in honor of the 20th century Black activist who was a champion for human and civil rights.

The name changes are being made in order to not honor historical figures with checkered histories.