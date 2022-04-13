ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis School Board Approves Renaming Sheridan, Jefferson Schools

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaK1s_0f6mi6qy00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education has voted in favor of renaming two schools: One currently named for a general who led the forced relocation of Indigenous people, and the other named for a former U.S. president who owned slaves.

District officials announced Tuesday night that Sheridan Dual Language Elementary will be known as Las Estrellas Dual Language Academy. “Las estrellas” means “the stars” in Spanish.

Jefferson Global Studies and Humanities will change to Ella Baker Global Studies and Humanities, in honor of the 20th century Black activist who was a champion for human and civil rights.

The name changes are being made in order to not honor historical figures with checkered histories.

Comments / 9

Samsng Device
2d ago

Great. let's continue to teach the new world about the importance of playing the race card and sitting on your fetty feet collecting the handouts.

Reply
5
Dale Addison
3d ago

Jackson didn't lead them He was president and passed the Indian removable act Also known as the trail of tears. Minneapolis better go back and study the history.I don't see you throwing your currency away with there face on it

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
KTRE

Jasper ISD board approves 4-day school week

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - During their meeting Tuesday, the Jasper ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the 2022-23 academic calendar, which includes moving to a four-day school week. According to a post on the Jasper ISD Facebook page, the board members voted unanimously in favor of the four-day school...
JASPER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
KEYC

New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz released an updated plan Thursday for how to spend the state’s enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple. His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Monday, follows last month’s announcement that the state’s...
NEW HOPE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Jefferson Schools#Wcco#Indigenous#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

Majority of Americans believe public schools on the wrong track

WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Corrections Dept. Seeks To Hire Tattoo Supervisor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections is seeking applicants for a highly specialized job — tattoo supervisor. The corrections department posted the job late last week, and are holding open for applications through April 28. The job would be a temporary position lasting for up to three years, working to establish a tattoo and body art studio within the state’s network of correctional facilities. “You will serve as the expert technical resource for other project and agency staff involved in the design and implementation of the body art pilot project so that a licensed body art studio is established and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Catholic school principal stole $25K and used it on rent and vacation, PA officials say

The former principal of a Catholic school in Pennsylvania has been arrested after officials say he used $25,000 of school funds on personal expenses. Police in Upper Duplin were contacted by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in November regarding its internal investigation into the funds at Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

Longer School Days For MPS Students Start Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A longer school day awaits Minneapolis students as they return from Spring Break. Starting Monday, 42 minutes are being added to the school day to make up for lost time in the classroom when teachers were on strike. Students missed 14 days of school. The school year was also extended to June 24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Michigan Advance

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
The 74

Minneapolis School Board Member Quits After Strike Protest At His Home

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The Minneapolis teacher strike has extended into its third week, reportedly with some progress in negotiations. The district made what it described as its “last, best and final” offer to settle the question of pay for education support employees. There was no new information […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy