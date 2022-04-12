Ten People Shot At NYC Train Station

Law enforcement sources say ten people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at 8:24 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot. A photo and video from the scene at the...
A 7-year-old was shot in New York City on Monday following a bloody weekend that saw 29 people wounded from gunfire. The girl was standing near an intersection in Brooklyn just after 3 p.m. with her 28-year-old mother when they heard gunshots, the New York Police Department told Fox News. The pair fled to their apartment for safety, the NYPD said.
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her reaction to the recent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City, and the terrifying anticipation she felt before she could confirm that her kids were alright. During Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host discussed the scary...
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police. Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said. […]
Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
Investigators say 10 people were shot, but at least 23 were hurt in the chaos. Sources tell CBS2 it could have been worse, because the gun jammed with bullets still inside, and officers found a bag with an arsenal of other weapons. While the suspect unloaded 33 shots and smoke...
UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. "This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS," the tweet states.
This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
With a suspected gunman behind the Brooklyn subway shooting in custody, attention has now pivoted to not only how the attack could have happened, but how the suspect could have gotten away so easily and undetected. An MTA surveillance camera in the Sunset Park station wasn't working at the time...
The MTA had received multiple warnings about faulty subway cameras years before the system failed to capture surveillance footage of the perpetrator of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Brooklyn.State officials found in two separate inspections in 2018 and 2019 that the subway system’s cameras were at risk of malfunctions, according to CBS News.The inspections also found that the MTA failed to carry out preventative maintenance and repairs on thousands of the system’s cameras in a timely manner.Following the inspections, the MTA said that it was taking “aggressive” steps to rectify the issues, CBS reported.However, on Tuesday, New York City Mayor...
A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEW YORK -- The woman who was brutally attacked and robbed at a Queens subway station in February is telling her story.Dr. Nina Rothschild was pushed down the steps at the Queens Plaza station and viciously beaten in the head with a hammer.The 57-year-old, who is a scientist with the city department of health, returned to the scene for an interview with "Inside Edition.""I remember that I was just starting to head down into the train station and somebody started to hit me over the head with what I thought at the time was a baseball bat," Rothschild said.Rothschild says the man didn't say anything to her."I kept calling out, 'Stop, stop, stop,'" she said.William Blount was arrested for the attack. He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault.You can watch Rothschild's full interview with "Inside Edition" on CBS2 at 7 p.m. Friday.
