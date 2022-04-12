They’re making a Spirit Halloween Store Movie

The second installment to David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, was released in theatres and on Peacock back in October, and it will be followed up this year with Halloween Ends, which is currently in production. As of this weekend, Halloween Kills is streaming on HBO Max, but whoever wrote the movie's description missed that the new trilogy has done some retconning. Halloween (2018) served as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, which means all of the original sequels are no longer considered canon. In fact, the Halloween II (1981) reveal that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was Michael Myers' sister was referred to as a rumor in the 2018 reboot. This week, Freaky writer Michael Kennedy took to Twitter to show off an error made by HBO Max, which sees the Halloween Kills description referring to Laurie and Michael as siblings.

