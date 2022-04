(Des Moines, IA) – Iowa’s road to pandemic recovery will have a few potholes, according to the state’s chief economist. Robin Anderson is a former Principal Financial global economist. He says he’s worried most about how inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact food and gas prices. But he also says Iowa’s manufacturing sector, which had been sluggish before the pandemic, has bounced back – and the number of Iowans without a job has dropped as well to 22 hundred. Anderson says the Federal Reserve’s move to slightly increase interest rates probably won’t have much of an impact on the job market.

