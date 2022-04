BATON ROUGE – Mwani Wilkinson, who played 61 games for LSU over the past two seasons, has announced that he has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return for his junior season with the Tigers. Wilkinson, from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been a part of NCAA Tournament teams in both 2021 and 2022 for […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO