UArizona site offers suicide prevention help

UArizona announced Monday that it had launched a new suicide prevention website via Campus Health.

The site offers resources and tips to help people recognize warning signs, help themselves and others, as well as support survivors of suicide attempts and loss.

The site's resources are available for students and employees.

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .