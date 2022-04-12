ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County releases body camera footage of March 23 fatal police shooting

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
Clayton News Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — Clayton County officials have released body camera footage of a man shot and killed by police near his home on Jenni Circle in the early morning hours of March 23. Police also released the 911 calls made by several neighbors. The video was made pubic following...

