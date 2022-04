A three-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet after leaving a day care center in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Friday evening, according to the NYPD. Police say the shooting happened outside the day care center near the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Amboy Street just after 6 p.m. within the 73rd Precinct. The child was just picked up by her father when she was struck on the shoulder from a bullet coming from an unknown direction, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a news conference Friday. The still unidentified girl was rushed by NYPD officers to Brookdale Hospital, and later to Maimonides Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition, Corey said.

