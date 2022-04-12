ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at...

ABC7 Los Angeles

'Multiple' people shot, 1 killed in Dallas, police say

"Multiple" people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. "At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries," the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. "Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited."
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX2now.com

Body of missing St. Louis mom found

The body of a missing mother of three, Dasia Allen, 25, was found this evening. Police say this is now an active homicide investigation. Greitens case at center of St. Louis prosecutor scrutiny. Select lanes of I-44 under Big Bend reopen Monday …. 11 dogs rescued from subpar conditions in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHAS11

Louisville child shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said a young person was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street near Dr. W. J. Hodge St.
FOX2now.com

Man killed after shooting in Moline Acres

St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Moline Acres Thursday night. WWW fan with Down syndrome gets free Wrestlemania …. Midwest BankCentre helps fight food insecurity in …. Big Muddy Dance Company streams ‘Retrospective’ performance. Bark in the Park coming this May. Why...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 46

Man found shot to death near southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death along Edgewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the Synergy gas station. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 24-year-old Ricardo Fontaine. Community...
ATLANTA, GA

