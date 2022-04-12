ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Vietnam plans to raise minimum wage by 6% from July

HANOI, April 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam plans to raise its minimum wage by 6% from July to help workers weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

Under the plan, pending approval from the prime minister, the minimum monthly wage would be raised to between 3.25 million dong and 4.68 million dong ($142.00-$204.47), the government said in a statement.

This would be the first minimum wage hike in two years in the Southeast Asian country, which is a regional manufacturing powerhouse with a population of 98 million, according to the statement.

“A proportion of labourers are facing difficulties due to the pandemic, and therefore an increase in the minimum salary at this time is needed to help them stabilise their life and stay with their employers,” head of Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, Ngo Duy Hieu, said in the statement.

Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which represents businesses in the country, said firms would try to increase their productivity to help fund the wage hike, according to the statement.

Vietnam, a key labour-intensive manufacturing hub for such products as garment and footwear, reported gross domestic product growth of 5.03% in the first quarter, beating the 4.72% expansion recorded in the first quarter last year but down from 5.22% in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 22,888 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
