Stephen Pagliuca prefers to operate quietly and let his actions do the talking — his bid was only revealed when the shortlist was created, for example — but as we approach Thursday’s bidding deadline, he’s realized that he does need to do a bit of PR and shed some light on his intentions. While this is not meant to be a popularity contest, some of the other bids have been talking a lot more. And any new owner will want to begin their stewardship of the club on good terms with the fans. Open communication is one way to start ensuring that.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO