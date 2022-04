A tornado outbreak was once again in the headlines on Wednesday after a series of twisters tore through parts of the American South.Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept across central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds throughout the day.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.It has been a destructive and deadly few months. Two people were killed and more than a dozen homes...

