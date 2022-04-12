Inflation Jumps 8.5 Percent, Aided by Russia's Ukraine Invasion
March's inflation report is the first to reflect the full impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on prices for gasoline, food and other...www.newsweek.com
March's inflation report is the first to reflect the full impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on prices for gasoline, food and other...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0