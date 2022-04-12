ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elisabeth Moss Recalls Her 'Toughest Day' Filming 'The Handmaid's Tale'

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of the launch of her new Apple TV+ thriller "Shining Girls," Elisabeth Moss spoke to Newsweek and revealed the toughest day she experienced in her...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

8 Shows Like The Handmaid's Tale to Watch Until Hulu Releases Season 5

The Handmaid's Tale has been finding new ways to torment its characters and its audience for four seasons, and the Emmy-winning Hulu drama shows no signs of slowing down. The series is one of the most brutally dark shows on TV, but it's hard not to be fascinated by its unpredictable storytelling. It's been renewed for Season 5, but with no premiere date announced yet, it still might be a while before we get an update on June's (Elisabeth Moss) fight to bring down the oppressive regime of Gilead.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Elisabeth Moss Was Initially Pegged to Portray Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's 'Candy'

From The Act to The Dropout to The Thing About Pam, true crime miniseries have been all the rage for the last several years. Watching our favorite actors fully embody infamous con artists, thieves, murderers, and everything in between undeniably makes for excellent television. We may have found ourselves in research holes, listening to podcasts and reading a plethora of articles about certain world-famous cases; but seeing humanity, empathy, and feeling (or lack thereof) pour out of the real-life characters on the small screen allows us to view a story in a whole new light.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Jamie Bell
Person
Lauren Beukes
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Wagner Moura
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Gilead#The Hardest Day#Temperature#Apple Tv
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-stars ‘screamed their heads off’ when he had heart attack on set

Bob Odenkirk has discussed the heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul in July last year.In Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine (22 March), Odenkirk, 59, said: “I had a heart attack. I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they [Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn] were right there.“They came over, didn’t know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky.”Odenkirk previously said that the automated defibrillator used by the show’s medic failed to bring his pulse back...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
operawire.com

English National Opera Cancels Two Performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Due to COVID-19

The English National Opera has canceled the first performances of “The Handmaid’s Tale” due to COVID-19. The London company noted, “due to complications caused by COVID during the rehearsal process, we are sorry to announce that the performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Monday 4 April at 19.00 and Wednesday 6 April at 19.00 are cancelled.”
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments on Prequel Series

Game of Thrones' first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon, is on its way, and there's a "pretty good" chance it will continue past its first season. Following the example of Game of Thrones' co-creator, Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill has made clear that he has nothing to do with the new show, though he wishes them all the best. "Oh, yeah. But no, that's their own thing," Hill tells Radio Times, "and I hope they have half as good a time on it as me. But I have no envy. Nothing but support and admiration for them. I hope they have had as good a time as we did."
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Gaslit’ Trailer Reveals a Watergate Scandal Series Starring Julia Roberts

Fans looking forward to the upcoming limited series Gaslit can get a good look at what's in store, as Starz has released a new trailer for the series about a shockingly true story from the Watergate scandal. The trailer beings with Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn) receiving a phone call that a security guard discovered the men who were breaking into Watergate. The person on the phone then expresses concern to Mitchell about his wife, Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), and her knowledge of the scandal.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
875K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy