If not for Medicaid coverage, Claire Brown doesn’t think she would have gotten the help that may have saved her life. Nine months after her third child’s birth, Brown realized she had descended into a deep depression. She struggled with “the basics,” like getting out of bed, cooking meals and folding laundry. “It seemed like the tiniest thing could really suddenly make me feel really stressed,” Brown said.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO