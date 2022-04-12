ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Student possibly grazed by shooting near South Florida high school

By Rob Garguilo
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A student was possibly grazed by a bullet during a shooting near a South Florida high school on Monday.

Miami Police say officers responded to the area of Northwest 69th Street and 9th Avenue near Miami Northwestern High School after getting a Shot Spotter alert around 3 p.m.

Responding officers found a male student who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

The student was taken for evaluation to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a student was involved in an off campus incident after school, but gave no further details.

The incident remains under investigation.

