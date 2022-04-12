ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rich Hill ready to break out a pitch he hasn't thrown in 15 years

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y49vS_0f6mYkaj00

Rich Hill has a new pitch, and he's not going to be afraid to use it.

"Absolutely," the Red Sox starter told WEEI.com when asked if he was ready to break out his new weapon in Start No. 1 in Detroit Tuesday afternoon. "I have a very good feel for it. I’m looking forward to utilizing it as another pitch."

Yes, for the first time since 2007 - that is 15 years ago - Hill will be implementing the cutter into his repertoire.

The lefty, who gets the start against the Tigers in the second of a three-game set at Comerica Park, threw the pitch approximately a dozen times in his 86-pitch back-field outing at Fenway South Thursday.

"I threw it a long time ago," said Hill, who will still primarily rely on an upper-80's fastball and a slow curveball which comes from alternate angles. "I just kind of got away from it. Obviously, when velocity starts to decrease a little bit and the curveball it’s not as sharp a it used to be - although it’s showing consistent spin, which is good - to have another weapon to be able to offset it … You are going to have days where you aren’t going to have your best stuff. I’m not immune to the aging process.

"We had talked about a changeup and a cutter at the beginning of spring training. I had thrown a couple of changeups in the last game, but I’m a big feel guy and if I don’t have the feel for that pitch on that day … The cutter was much more natural."

To hear Hill talk about his new pitch, go to the 23-minute mark of the latest Bradfo Sho podcast ...

Listen to Hill and the Red Sox take on the Tigers Tuesday on the Shaw's and Star Market Red Sox Network, with first pitch kicking off at 1:10 p.m.

Red Sox coverage is brought to you by MacFarlane Energy, Greater Boston and Cape Cod's dependable oil and HVAC partner.

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw May Get Pushed Back From Twins Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day rotation undeniably was going to include Clayton Kershaw, but where the three-time Cy Young Award winner would slot in remained unclear. The Dodgers finalized their pitching plans on the eve of the 2022 regular season beginning when it was announced Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urías would follow Walker Buehler in the series against the Colorado Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 2

Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols called his shot. The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that. Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Rich Hill, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts ripped for removing Clayton Kershaw from perfect game

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts became a major source of controversy Wednesday when he pulled Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game after seven innings. Kershaw retired the first 21 batters he faced with 13 strikeouts through seven innings against the Minnesota Twins and appeared to be cruising with just 80 pitches. However, Roberts was unmoved, and Kershaw was replaced by reliever Alex Vesia to start the eighth. After retiring the first hitter, Vesia allowed a base hit to Gary Sanchez, ending any shot at a combined perfect game or no-hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Dodgers’ Kershaw pulled seven innings into perfect game

Dave Roberts is concerned with the long game – not a perfect one. Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw tossed seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday before his day was over. Despite needing just 80 pitches to get through those seven innings, Roberts turned to Alex Vesia out of the bullpen to start the eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Fenway#Tigers
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Clayton Kershaw Perfect Over 7 Innings To Help Dodgers Sweep Twins

Clayton Kershaw was perfect over his seven innings of work as the Los Angeles Dodgers rode an early lead to a 7-0 win and series sweep of the Minnesota Twins. In his first start of the season, Kershaw flashed a patented curveball and slider en route to collecting 13 strikeouts. Kershaw did not deal with any traffic on the basepaths as he filled up the strike zone and only reached a three-ball count three times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers’ Situational Hitting Needs To Improve

Adding Freddie Freeman to an already-talented Los Angeles Dodgers lineup further raised expectations that the team thus far has fallen short of meeting. Although the Dodgers mounted a two-out rally on Opening Day to earn a comeback win, their bats largely went silent and the offense was inconsistent over the next two games at Coors Field — both losses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy