Rich Hill ready to break out a pitch he hasn't thrown in 15 years

Rich Hill has a new pitch, and he's not going to be afraid to use it.

"Absolutely," the Red Sox starter told WEEI.com when asked if he was ready to break out his new weapon in Start No. 1 in Detroit Tuesday afternoon. "I have a very good feel for it. I’m looking forward to utilizing it as another pitch."

Yes, for the first time since 2007 - that is 15 years ago - Hill will be implementing the cutter into his repertoire.

The lefty, who gets the start against the Tigers in the second of a three-game set at Comerica Park, threw the pitch approximately a dozen times in his 86-pitch back-field outing at Fenway South Thursday.

"I threw it a long time ago," said Hill, who will still primarily rely on an upper-80's fastball and a slow curveball which comes from alternate angles. "I just kind of got away from it. Obviously, when velocity starts to decrease a little bit and the curveball it’s not as sharp a it used to be - although it’s showing consistent spin, which is good - to have another weapon to be able to offset it … You are going to have days where you aren’t going to have your best stuff. I’m not immune to the aging process.

"We had talked about a changeup and a cutter at the beginning of spring training. I had thrown a couple of changeups in the last game, but I’m a big feel guy and if I don’t have the feel for that pitch on that day … The cutter was much more natural."

To hear Hill talk about his new pitch, go to the 23-minute mark of the latest Bradfo Sho podcast ...

Listen to Hill and the Red Sox take on the Tigers Tuesday on the Shaw's and Star Market Red Sox Network, with first pitch kicking off at 1:10 p.m.

Red Sox coverage is brought to you by MacFarlane Energy, Greater Boston and Cape Cod's dependable oil and HVAC partner.