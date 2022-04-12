ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Lightfoot responds to launch of Willie Willison's mayoral campaign

By Craig Dellimore
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayor Lightfoot said the time will come to talk about politics, but she still said plenty Monday about Willie Wilson’s new campaign to unseat her.

Willie Wilson told supporters crowded into his lakefront condo that he’s challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job because he loves the city and partly because he’s disappointed in policies like closing churches during the coronavirus pandemic and mandating vaccines for almost all City employees.

When asked about that, Mayor Lightfoot noted almost every court decision upheld those actions.

“No decisions that we made over these last two years have been easy but they have been guided by the data and the science, all in the interest of making sure that we save people’s lives, and, I hope, is the biggest pandemic and public health challenge of our lifetime," the mayor said Monday during a press conference outlining the City’s summer youth programs.

At his campaign kickoff, Dr. Willie Wilson said he would do more to fight crime and help foster business opportunities

“We must find other ways to reduce taxes, bring economic development within our city. We must take those dollars and do business out of state, internationally as well, and bring resources to not only the major corporations but bring them to small businesses as well,” Wilson said Monday.

But, Mayor Lightfoot later told reporters, she’s already bringing businesses and opportunities to communities that need them the most.

"There has not ever been a mayor, in the city’s history, who’s invested as much as my administration has in majority black wards, starting with our signature economic development plan which is Invest Southwest,” Lightfoot said.

But right now, she said, she’s focused on doing her job.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

You Such
18h ago

Everybody be careful what you wish for.Don't pick the first candidate you see besides her.She's gotta go but choose wisely.

