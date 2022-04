SCHEDULE YOUR TRIP..

GET GAS ON WEDNESDAY…

BECAUSE..

GAS PRICES TEND TO GO UP ON THURSDAYS BECAUSE OF ANTICIPATION OF WEEKEND TRAVEL.

GET GAS .. BEFORE THEN.. SAVE A LITTLE

===

DON’T TOP OFF :

The FIRST CLICK you hear.. stop FILLING.. because the extra just evaporates and that’s extra cash you’re just throwing on the ground .

===

PAY WITH CASH

It’s cheaper . No credit card or debit fees IN ADDITION to the GAS if you pay CASH

===