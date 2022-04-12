ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid federal fraud charges

By WHAM Staff, CNY Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned "effective immediately" according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Benjamin was arrested Tuesday morning on campaign finance fraud charges. Gov. Hochul remained silent for most of the day on Benjamin's arrest until just after 5 p.m. when her...

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest in campaign finance scheme

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned on Tuesday, the same day he was arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit bribery while he served as a state senator, in addition to other charges. “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. “While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutentant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continued working every day to deliver for them.”Mr Benjamin surrendered early on Tuesday following...
