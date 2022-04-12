Saints Mock Draft 1.0: Playing Out the First Round Picks

How could the first round look for the Saints? We look at that and then make the case for the different positions they could draft in our first mock.

The NFL Draft is nearly two weeks away, and we're going to get some major answers for the Saints on the first night of the draft. The rumors are swirling, with the latest one being that the team could package their recently acquired first-round picks and trade up to take Liberty's Malik Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. While that remains to be seen, New Orleans has plenty of options to address, and we present our first Mock Draft.

For this particular mock, we're sticking with the picks itself. We're also using The Draft Network's engine for this run. Here's a look at how things played out with the first 15 picks before we get to the Saints.

Top 15 Recap

Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Lions - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Texans - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jets - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Giants - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Panthers - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Giants - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Falcons - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Seahawks - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Jets - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State Commanders - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Texans - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Ravens - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Eagles - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Saints - On The Clock

Here's a look at the big board options that are available when the Saints pick at 16th.

Drake London, WR, USC

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Case for Wide Receiver: The Saints didn't do much to improve the room, but did ensure they brought back players like Deonte Harty and Tre'Quan Smith to be in the mix. Both Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen have discussed publicly the need to get better at this position, and the way things have played out in the offseason has really tainted the market. We looked at how New Orleans could still upgrade their receiver room at the beginning of the month , and using either of their first-round picks makes way too much sense.

The Case for Offensive Lineman: For now, James Hurst is set to replace Terron Armstead as the team's starting left tackle. He's certainly capable, reliable, and has demonstrated an ability to be a quiet leader for the Saints. On the surface, it feels like the team could be satisfied using him and not take a left tackle prospect early. However, getting someone who could be a 10-year starter at the position with one of their picks is hard to pass up.

Deciding on a Quarterback: Let the great debate ensue on how this plays out. The reality is that if the Saints draft a quarterback in the first round, they'll sit at least one season behind Jameis Winston, assuming he doesn't get benched for any reason. None of the quarterbacks in this draft feel like Day 1 starters, and each of them have plenty of question marks that come along with them. We'll see how much commitment there is to Winston depending on how New Orleans approaches this.

Defensive Tackle a Possibility: The Saints have given a ton of attention to the defensive line throughout free agency by both bringing back players and signing new ones. The depth is pretty loaded right now, so it'd be hard to see them pull the trigger on a defensive tackle. However, the two Georgia players are very intriguing prospects. Could the Saints use one of those picks to push someone like David Onyemata or upgrade a potential starter over Shy Tuttle?

The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Syndication The Enquirer

Williams is arguably the best receiver in the draft, with the biggest concern obviously being his ACL injury. Had that not happened, he would absolutely be a Top 10 pick. He's going to be ready to play, as he's reportedly ahead of schedule in the rehab process.

From a long-term perspective, he's someone who will absolutely change a franchise with his play. Ohio State's Chris Olave also warranted some consideration, as he tends to be a better blocker. However, giving Jameis Winston a true weapon that will only help Michael Thomas and the others out is the goal, and either Olave and Williams will do that.

The Next Two Picks

17. Chargers - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

18. Eagles - Drake London, WR, USC

The Pick: Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Penning is a stud in run-blocking, which would pair well opposite of Ryan Ramcyzk. He has some opportunities in the passing game, which could obviously be fixed by Doug Marrone. However, his physicality and speed will help him dominate in the blocking department. Being able to get out in space will be an asset.

We got to see him up close and personal at the Senior Bowl, and by just watching some of the reps , you can see some opportunities there. Still, he's got the makeup of a strong offensive tackle you'd want on your team that won't take much stuff from the opposition.

