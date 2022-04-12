Saints Mock Draft 1.0: Playing Out the First Round Picks
How could the first round look for the Saints? We look at that and then make the case for the different positions they could draft in our first mock.
The NFL Draft is nearly two weeks away, and we're going to get some major answers for the Saints on the first night of the draft. The rumors are swirling, with the latest one being that the team could package their recently acquired first-round picks and trade up to take Liberty's Malik Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. While that remains to be seen, New Orleans has plenty of options to address, and we present our first Mock Draft.
View the original article to see embedded media.
For this particular mock, we're sticking with the picks itself. We're also using The Draft Network's engine for this run. Here's a look at how things played out with the first 15 picks before we get to the Saints.
Top 15 Recap
- Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Lions - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Texans - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Jets - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- Giants - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Panthers - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Giants - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Falcons - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Seahawks - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Jets - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
- Commanders - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Texans - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Ravens - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Eagles - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Saints - On The Clock
Here's a look at the big board options that are available when the Saints pick at 16th.
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
- Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
The Case for Wide Receiver: The Saints didn't do much to improve the room, but did ensure they brought back players like Deonte Harty and Tre'Quan Smith to be in the mix. Both Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen have discussed publicly the need to get better at this position, and the way things have played out in the offseason has really tainted the market. We looked at how New Orleans could still upgrade their receiver room at the beginning of the month , and using either of their first-round picks makes way too much sense.
The Case for Offensive Lineman: For now, James Hurst is set to replace Terron Armstead as the team's starting left tackle. He's certainly capable, reliable, and has demonstrated an ability to be a quiet leader for the Saints. On the surface, it feels like the team could be satisfied using him and not take a left tackle prospect early. However, getting someone who could be a 10-year starter at the position with one of their picks is hard to pass up.
Deciding on a Quarterback: Let the great debate ensue on how this plays out. The reality is that if the Saints draft a quarterback in the first round, they'll sit at least one season behind Jameis Winston, assuming he doesn't get benched for any reason. None of the quarterbacks in this draft feel like Day 1 starters, and each of them have plenty of question marks that come along with them. We'll see how much commitment there is to Winston depending on how New Orleans approaches this.
Defensive Tackle a Possibility: The Saints have given a ton of attention to the defensive line throughout free agency by both bringing back players and signing new ones. The depth is pretty loaded right now, so it'd be hard to see them pull the trigger on a defensive tackle. However, the two Georgia players are very intriguing prospects. Could the Saints use one of those picks to push someone like David Onyemata or upgrade a potential starter over Shy Tuttle?
The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Williams is arguably the best receiver in the draft, with the biggest concern obviously being his ACL injury. Had that not happened, he would absolutely be a Top 10 pick. He's going to be ready to play, as he's reportedly ahead of schedule in the rehab process.
From a long-term perspective, he's someone who will absolutely change a franchise with his play. Ohio State's Chris Olave also warranted some consideration, as he tends to be a better blocker. However, giving Jameis Winston a true weapon that will only help Michael Thomas and the others out is the goal, and either Olave and Williams will do that.
The Next Two Picks
17. Chargers - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
18. Eagles - Drake London, WR, USC
The Pick: Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
Trevor Penning is a stud in run-blocking, which would pair well opposite of Ryan Ramcyzk. He has some opportunities in the passing game, which could obviously be fixed by Doug Marrone. However, his physicality and speed will help him dominate in the blocking department. Being able to get out in space will be an asset.
We got to see him up close and personal at the Senior Bowl, and by just watching some of the reps , you can see some opportunities there. Still, he's got the makeup of a strong offensive tackle you'd want on your team that won't take much stuff from the opposition.
Read More Saints News
- Takeaways from Dennis Allen's Tuesday Presser
- Jameis Winston Ahead of Schedule
- Saints Available Options in Week 3 of Free Agency
- Saints Free Agency and Rumor Tracker
- Failures of the 2020 Saints Draft Class Has Created Additional Roster Questions
- Saints Free Agents 2022
- Mike Detillier: 2022 NFL Draft's Top 10 Players
- Saints Playing Home Game in London
- What Re-Signing Jameis Winston Could Do for the Saints
- Saints Hold 18th Overall Pick in 2022
- Saints Opponents for 2022
Comments / 1