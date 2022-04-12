ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Mock Draft 1.0: Playing Out the First Round Picks

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V67Z0_0f6mWxK000

How could the first round look for the Saints? We look at that and then make the case for the different positions they could draft in our first mock.

The NFL Draft is nearly two weeks away, and we're going to get some major answers for the Saints on the first night of the draft. The rumors are swirling, with the latest one being that the team could package their recently acquired first-round picks and trade up to take Liberty's Malik Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. While that remains to be seen, New Orleans has plenty of options to address, and we present our first Mock Draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For this particular mock, we're sticking with the picks itself. We're also using The Draft Network's engine for this run. Here's a look at how things played out with the first 15 picks before we get to the Saints.

Top 15 Recap

  1. Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Lions - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  3. Texans - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  4. Jets - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  5. Giants - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  6. Panthers - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  7. Giants - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  8. Falcons - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  9. Seahawks - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  10. Jets - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
  11. Commanders - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  12. Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  13. Texans - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  14. Ravens - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  15. Eagles - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iP93_0f6mWxK000

Saints - On The Clock

Here's a look at the big board options that are available when the Saints pick at 16th.

  • Drake London, WR, USC
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
  • Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  • Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  • Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
  • Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Case for Wide Receiver: The Saints didn't do much to improve the room, but did ensure they brought back players like Deonte Harty and Tre'Quan Smith to be in the mix. Both Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen have discussed publicly the need to get better at this position, and the way things have played out in the offseason has really tainted the market. We looked at how New Orleans could still upgrade their receiver room at the beginning of the month , and using either of their first-round picks makes way too much sense.

The Case for Offensive Lineman: For now, James Hurst is set to replace Terron Armstead as the team's starting left tackle. He's certainly capable, reliable, and has demonstrated an ability to be a quiet leader for the Saints. On the surface, it feels like the team could be satisfied using him and not take a left tackle prospect early. However, getting someone who could be a 10-year starter at the position with one of their picks is hard to pass up.

Deciding on a Quarterback: Let the great debate ensue on how this plays out. The reality is that if the Saints draft a quarterback in the first round, they'll sit at least one season behind Jameis Winston, assuming he doesn't get benched for any reason. None of the quarterbacks in this draft feel like Day 1 starters, and each of them have plenty of question marks that come along with them. We'll see how much commitment there is to Winston depending on how New Orleans approaches this.

Defensive Tackle a Possibility: The Saints have given a ton of attention to the defensive line throughout free agency by both bringing back players and signing new ones. The depth is pretty loaded right now, so it'd be hard to see them pull the trigger on a defensive tackle. However, the two Georgia players are very intriguing prospects. Could the Saints use one of those picks to push someone like David Onyemata or upgrade a potential starter over Shy Tuttle?

The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQZV0_0f6mWxK000

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Syndication The Enquirer

Williams is arguably the best receiver in the draft, with the biggest concern obviously being his ACL injury. Had that not happened, he would absolutely be a Top 10 pick. He's going to be ready to play, as he's reportedly ahead of schedule in the rehab process.

From a long-term perspective, he's someone who will absolutely change a franchise with his play. Ohio State's Chris Olave also warranted some consideration, as he tends to be a better blocker. However, giving Jameis Winston a true weapon that will only help Michael Thomas and the others out is the goal, and either Olave and Williams will do that.

The Next Two Picks

17. Chargers - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
18. Eagles - Drake London, WR, USC

The Pick: Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9CI3_0f6mWxK000

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Penning is a stud in run-blocking, which would pair well opposite of Ryan Ramcyzk. He has some opportunities in the passing game, which could obviously be fixed by Doug Marrone. However, his physicality and speed will help him dominate in the blocking department. Being able to get out in space will be an asset.

We got to see him up close and personal at the Senior Bowl, and by just watching some of the reps , you can see some opportunities there. Still, he's got the makeup of a strong offensive tackle you'd want on your team that won't take much stuff from the opposition.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones announces first-ever NFL partnership with cryptocurrency company

Jerry Jones was elevated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his contributions to the NFL, and not simply because he helped former head coach Jimmy Johnson build a dynasty in yesteryear. It was also because of his ability to blaze trails in the business world, being mostly responsible for stadium sponsorships that have become the norm in 2022 but were not in the early 1990s -- as one example of many -- when Jones went toe-to-toe with former commissioner Paul Tagliabue in the infamous fight involving sponsorship deals with Pepsi and Nike.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s House Is For Sale: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson is no longer in need of his Seattle, Washington area home. The NFL quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this offseason. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will hope to win championship No. 2 in Denver. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#College Football#Jets#Seahawks#American Football#Saints Mock Draft#The Nfl Draft#Liberty#First Mock Draft#The Draft Network#Texans#Cb#Wr#Ohio State Vikings#Lsu Texans
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
789
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy