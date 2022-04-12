Why Scientists Want You To Leave Shoes At The Door

At first, I didn’t understand what happened to my best friend. We spoke on a Tuesday and then he was dead on a Thursday. When I first met him, I was standing under the stairs of the maths block with another girl. He walked past and I said, “We’re contacting the devil, wanna watch?” He put down his bag and nodded. The girl and I took each other’s hands, closed our eyes and began slowly counting backwards from 30. When we got to 11, a teacher with bulging eyes said, “What’s going on here, then?” We quickly dropped our hands and I looked at my shoes and said, “We were contacting the devil, sir.” The teacher paused and said, “Well… don’t.” I was 13, he was 14.
