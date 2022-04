A terrifying Morbius motion billboard is going viral on social media. The undead version of Jared Leto's character rips through the poster and looks out at the people walking below. If you didn't know it was coming, the sight would undoubtedly catch you off guard. It's been a long road to theaters for the Sony vehicle, so they're putting on the full court press with so few days to the premiere. Fans of Morbius should be on the lookout for these kinds of real-life activations in big cities. The movie has been delayed a few times, so the general public needs a little nudge to remember that it comes out at the beginning of April. The Spider-Man franchise has gotten a massive boost after the juggernaut performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot of people are hoping for a more unified vision of Sony's universe after the events of that movie.

