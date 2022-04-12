ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles hosted CB Ahmad Gardner, Georgia WR George Pickens on top-30 visits

By Glenn Erby
 1 day ago
The NFL draft’s best player was in Philadelphia on Monday, as Cincinnati All-American cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner completed his top-30 predraft visit with the Eagles.

Gardner, the top cornerback on most draft boards was joined by former Georgia star wide receiver George Pickens.

Roseman will likely have to trade up in the draft to land the top cornerback on the board.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Gardner is a shutdown corner that rarely allowed a catch while at Cincinnati.

Gardner also had visits with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks, according to Aaron Wilson.

Pickens is a name to watch in the draft after missing the bulk of Georgia’s National Championship season with a knee injury.

The 6-foot-3 Pickens has a big frame but needs to improve his footwork on the outside, with his best season coming in 2019 when he logged 49 catches for 727-yards and 8 touchdowns.

