ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Type 2 diabetes on the rise among Wisconsin children

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ga8tI_0f6mVWeI00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New data shows a sharp increase in Type 2 diabetes among children in Wisconsin and doctors think COVID-19 could be a factor.

Figures from UW Health Kids shows a nearly 200% increase in the number of cases over the last several years. In 2018, 5.8% percent of pediatric patients with new onset diabetes at Madison’s American Family Children’s Hospital had Type 2, a disease that primarily affects adults.

In 2021, that number grew to 16.4%. And so far in 2022, 1 in 6 pediatric patients at the children’s hospital with new onset diabetes has Type 2.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.  Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Type 1 Diabetes#Ap#Uw Health Kids
contagionlive.com

With New Variants, COVID-19 Vaccination Mildly Effective in Children

In children and adolescents, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only mildly effective against symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. Broken down by variant, Omicron infections were more likely to occur and more likely to be asymptomatic. COVID-19 variants like Delta, Omicron, and the “Deltacron” subvariant have proven especially adept at causing breakthrough...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy