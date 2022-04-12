ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Unpacking ‘Art (and) History From a Queer Perspective’ with Liz Bradbury | LV Arts Salon

wdiy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Scuffle welcomes back to the WDIY studios Liz Bradbury, Director of the Training Institute at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. They sit down...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 1

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Not Fully Terrifying (NFT) art

Maybe you've heard of them already, maybe you haven't. Maybe, like me, you wish it wasn't a topic of conversation, mostly because you can't understand fully why it's a topic of conversation. But NFTs are here to stay — as long as they're popular, anyway. Forgive me, but I'm...
MUSIC
KOLR10 News

Kids’ winning artworks from the Black History Art Contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield won awards for their works of art in the UScellular 5th Annual Black History Art Contest. Public voting for the finalists’ art took place online and winning artists were given gift cards. Unlike previous years, participants were encouraged to create their original […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WWD

The New Museum Hosts First In-person Event in Three Years

Click here to read the full article. The New Museum returned to its annual spring gala Monday evening, its first in-person event in three years. Guests gathered at Cipriani South Street (clearly the new go-to gala space, having just hosted the Save Venice ball on Friday) for cocktails and programming, which honored Shelley Fox Aarons and Philip E. Aarons, longtime art patrons, and the artist John Akomfrah, whose exhibition “John Akomfrah: Signs of Empire” was shown at the New Museum in 2018. “It feels amazing to be with community,” said Isolde Brielmaier, who was named deputy director of the New Museum...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia O'keeffe
Calhoun County Journal

Gallery Chat: History Behind the Art Event in Anniston

Join the Berman Museum on Saturday, April 2, 2022 for a Gallery Chat: History Behind the Art Event. This event will be held from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Explore the Berman Museum’s newest temporary gallery, Napoleonic Era Art, and learn the history behind the paintings with volunteer docent, history teacher, and Napoleon enthusiast Joel Hawbaker. Knowing the history will enable you to appreciate and enjoy this gallery on a much deeper level.
ANNISTON, AL
Long Beach Post

Growing up undocumented and queer, he turned art into activism

Growing up, Julio Salgado questioned whether he would go to college one day and where he would get a job, but his hope for the future never diminished. He was recently tapped to design the cover art for a statewide college handbook for students in the same situation. The post Growing up undocumented and queer, he turned art into activism appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Unpacking#Wdiy#The Training Institute#The Allentown Art Museum#Lgbtq#Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Houston Chronicle

The Village Communities: The fine art of living well (Sponsored)

Living well starts with an exceptional new home at one of The Village communities located in some of Houston’s most storied neighborhoods. This is where you’ll find excellent service, outstanding amenities and quality people that take the worry out of daily living so you can “Live Life Well.”
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Yorkshire Museum opens Roman hoard display

A collection of 1,800-year-old Roman bronzes have gone on display at the Yorkshire Museum. The items were found by metal detectorists in a field in North Yorkshire in May 2020. The Ryedale hoard was acquired by the museum, based in York, through the support of the Art Fund and private...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

David McKee helped to shape my life as an artist

I was a boarding pupil (on a Devon county scholarship) at Plymouth College, a direct grant school, from September 1960 until July 1968. The art master there was Derek Holland. He ran an after-school art class, where it was possible to make sculpture and use materials that were difficult within the confines of a school timetable.
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

The Art and Beauty of ICM Photography

ICM (aka Intentional Camera Movement) photography...as a photographic technique in general...still feels very much on the fringes of what most traditional photographers are willing to accept as a valid form of photographic expression. ICM is, in essence, also Long Exposure Photography, because it requires longer shutter speeds to be used in order to move the camera during the exposure to create unique images that are quite different from the status quo.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy