Two arrested in Texas for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot
MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot.
Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional charge of child endangerment, for having her children in the vehicle during the course of the robbery.HCSO: 28-year-old arrested on murder case
At 4:21 p.m. on April 9, police were dispatched to a Walmart located at 2410 E. Expressway 83 in regards to a robbery. The release stated that an elderly couple was loading up their vehicle when a man, later identified as Gonzalez, approached the vehicle asking for money.
He then pulled a knife out on the couple and forcefully grabbed the victim’s purse. The female victim fell, and Gonzalez was able to get the purse and jumped into the passenger side of a Green Ford Explorer and fled the scene.
After an investigation, Mission police conducted a traffic stop and were able to apprehend both Hernandez, who was the driver of the vehicle during the robbery, and Gonzalez.CBP: Over 700 migrants apprehended over weekend
Gonzalez received bonds totaling $505,000 and Hernandez received bonds totaling $300,000.
Mission police ask for the public to remain vigilant in parking lots and report any suspicious activity.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0