Warming Up Nicely This Week; Storms Possible Thursday In Maryland

Skies are partly sunny across KELOLAND. A gentle westerly breeze is cooling us from yesterday’s warmth – but temperatures are still about ten degrees warmer than normal for St. Patrick’s Day. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. With a light NE breeze, we’ll drop into...
Temperatures will increase each day as we head into the weekend, then storm chances return early next week. Friday night, look for clear skies with milder lows around 40. Temps will be around 70 Saturday with 80s Sunday and Monday. With warm air acting as fuel for storms, we will...
As of 7AM Sunday- Happy first day of Spring! Today will be great for outdoor plans. Expect sunshine all day long with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will be very chilly though…Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, so be sure to bundle up when leaving for work.
UNDATED -- A strong system is expected to impact the Upper Midwest by midweek. Heavy precipitation and mixed precipitation are expected. WHAT WE KNOW: Shovelable and plowable snow is possible for portions of northern Minnesota. Significant ice accumulation from freezing rain is also possible. WHAT WE DON'T KNOW: When and...
The gradual warm up will continue into Thursday, with high temperatures rising into the upper 60s and 70s for the afternoon. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a spotty shower possible. We will remain dry overnight Thursday, with low temperatures falling into the 40s and...
If you like sunny skies and highs in the 70’s, then you will LOVE my forecast this weekend. After a chilly start, we’ll see warm and sunny weather Saturday. Highs across the state will be in the upper-60’s to low-70’s. Sunday will be sunny, warm and...
What a way to end the winter season, eh? Unseasonable warmth blanketed the region with plenty of sunshine…not much to complain about here!. It won’t be as chilly tonight as it was last night, but it’ll still be pretty pleasant all the same. With a light breeze in place, we’ll see lows fall into the mid/upper 20s to low 30s in many areas.
Temperatures will warm to near record highs in the 60s and 70s over the weekend. Sunday will be the warmest day. A couple of isolated showers/thundershowers will be possible late Sunday without much of an impact. Monday will start off nice, but showers and thundershowers will increase in coverage in...
BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY: While dry weather will continue across Alabama today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s, we have another active day ahead Tuesday. The best combination of instability, shear, and dynamic support will come together over the western half of the state, mainly...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's Spring. No, really. But as we know, Mother Nature doesn't care. Spring in Cincinnati doesn't mean much. It's going to get cold. Changes start Tuesday. The next weathermaker spreads showers into the Tri-State throughout the day, scattering out a bit by late afternoon and early evening but increasing late. Readings will be much cooler with highs only in the low 60s.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay out of the west around 5 mph through Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be on the cool side again in the lower 40s across the region as we wake up Sunday. The weekend will wrap up on...
With all the rain we've had recently and now that the sun has been out, everything is starting to grow. The flowers are coming up and the trees are budding. The grass is getting green and now is a good time to start getting your yard ready for the season.
A tornado outbreak was once again in the headlines on Wednesday after a series of twisters tore through parts of the American South.Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept across central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds throughout the day.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.It has been a destructive and deadly few months. Two people were killed and more than a dozen homes...
