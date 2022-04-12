Warming Up Nicely This Week; Storms Possible Thursday In Maryland

What a way to end the winter season, eh? Unseasonable warmth blanketed the region with plenty of sunshine…not much to complain about here!. It won’t be as chilly tonight as it was last night, but it’ll still be pretty pleasant all the same. With a light breeze in place, we’ll see lows fall into the mid/upper 20s to low 30s in many areas.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 24 DAYS AGO