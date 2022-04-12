ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

At least 5 people shot at New York subway station

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, NY (WBFF) — Law enforcement sources say five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Fire personnel responding to...

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
NY1

'Hopeful' digital signs installed at 6 Bronx subway stations

At the busy intersection of Grand Concourse and Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx, at the B and D train station, a simple, yet strong message on a colorful digital sign reads: "Hopeful." "This is a commitment I feel to people of the Bronx and Manhattan and all the boroughs who...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Releases Footage Of Man Shot By Troopers In Buffalo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released videos of a man being shot by a New York State Police Trooper in downtown Buffalo. The incident took place on February 12, 2022, after the officers tried to stop the man who was allegedly driving erratically. In the video, Trooper Nigro can be seen trying to grab the driver through the driver's side window. He is verbally instructing the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying "get the f*%k out multiple times. The driver refuses and can be heard saying "go away" and "no." The man, 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania, has his left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand on the gear shift. The officer has his weapon pointed right at Huber's head, in very close proximity. Then Trooper Nigro shoots the man. It is not clear from the video if the man had any type of weapon or posed any threat, but he was still sitting in the car when he was shot. It sounds like the Trooper fired two gunshots into the vehicle. The car ended up crashing and landing with the passenger side down on the ground.
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
CBS DFW

Woman fatally shot in east Fort Worth is city's 29th homicide

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road. She was killed on April 11.  Police said a man who the victim didn't know entered her apartment and fired multiple rounds into her upper body. He then fled the scene.  This is the 29th homicide in the city so far this year, compared with 28 at this time last year, according to the police department.
