ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement

By JENNA FRYER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIrDP_0f6mTOu800
NASCAR Martinsville Xfinity Auto Racing Ty Gibbs leads in Turn 4 after a restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

Joey Logano has had his share of conflict during a career that began with his appointment as “Sliced Bread” upon arrival.

He was 18 and overhyped, evidenced by a nickname that likened him to the “greatest thing since ... sliced bread." Eager to prove himself and determined not to be pushed around, Logano scrapped with just about all of NASCAR's biggest stars.

He's had a beef with Kevin Harvick, as well as former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Tony Stewart, the guy he replaced at Gibbs, called Logano “nothing but a little rich kid” during their spat, and Matt Kenseth was suspended two races for deliberately knocking Logano out of championship-contention during their contentious flare-up.

And so it is with some bemusement that Logano watches from afar as Ty Gibbs, the 19-year-old heir apparent at the Gibbs organization, is struggling to find his own footing with three incidents in the past six Xfinity Series races.

“I have a lot more grace for seeing that stuff after going through it myself,” Logano said. “Do I agree with the way it went down? No, I don’t. Have I done that type of thing before? Yeah, I have. Am I proud of it? No, not at all. But I learned from it at least.”

Ty Gibbs this year hasn't helped his bid to overcome the perception he's only advanced to NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series because his grandfather owns the team. Gibbs has the best car on track each week and it shows — he has three wins through eight races, is ranked second in the standings and has led nearly a quarter of the laps completed to date — but he's aggressive and it exploded last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Gibbs and Sam Mayer were racing AJ Allmendinger on the final lap of Friday's Xfinity Series race with a $100,000 bonus on the line. Mayer moved Gibbs out of his way, Gibbs retaliated after the checkered flag and then they brawled on pit road.

Gibbs, while still wearing his helmet, threw punches at the unprotected face of his fellow teen rival.

“It’s part of growing up on TV. You’re growing up in the limelight, right?” he said before addressing Gibbs specifically, "it’s a very popular driver. He’s very good, he wins, he’s in a great car, and he’s pretty dang aggressive. And I can relate to all that.

"I wouldn’t say what happened on the race track was wrong, but I’d say what happened after was probably not the right direction.”

What Logano most did not understand is why Gibbs was upset with Mayer after the race. Gibbs has shown since his NASCAR national series debut — a stunning win on the road course in Daytona — that he's willing to bump and bang his way into victory lane and he's been aggressive this season.

At Las Vegas in March, Gibbs spun Ryan Sieg early in the Xfinity Series race, which led to a conversation on pit road between the two during a rain delay, and then more contact between the two when racing resumed. At Richmond two races ago, Gibbs bumped his way past teammate John Hunter Nemechek to win the race.

“If you’re going to race a certain way, you got to expect to be raced that way back,” Logano said of Gibbs. “That’s the driver code that nobody can understand. That’s it. If you’re willing to push, then you’ve got to be willing to take some pushes. That’s what it comes down to. If you’re willing to push for a win, and someone is willing to push for $100,000 behind you, (it’s) one for the other at that point.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

What Brad Keselowski's penalty means for driver, team and NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brad Keselowski, the recipient of one of the biggest penalties in NASCAR history, could have continued the appeals process by taking one more swing of the bat. After a three-member NASCAR Appeals Board panel denied his appeal, Keselowski could have asked for a hearing with NASCAR’s...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enjoyed a Cold Beer on Pit Road After Martinsville Run

Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
MOTORSPORTS
WBTW News13

NASCAR cup series race in Darlington set to be the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation […]
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Logano
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Ryan Sieg
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Sam Mayer
Person
Joey Logano
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Richard Petty Weighs In on Next Gen Cars

Legendary racer Richard Petty saw the inception of NASCAR’s famed Cup Series as a boy back in 1949 when his father, Lee, raced stock cars out of Charlotte, North Carolina. And now, at 84-years-old with a record 200 Cup Series wins under his belt, NASCAR’s winningest driver of all-time gets to see the Next Generation of racing technology debut for racing fans young and old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Earnhardt name returns to the RCR No.3 for Talladega Xfinity race

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive a No.3 for the first time in a NASCAR national series race when he competes for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. The event will be the first time Earnhardt has run for Childress, too. With sponsorship from ForeverLawn,...
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Big Xfinity Series Suspension

NASCAR dished out multiple punishments on Tuesday, which included a four-race suspension for Sheldon Creed’s crew chief. It’s been officially announced that Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, has been suspended for four Xfinity races because ballast came out of Creed’s car during practice at Martinsville. Car...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

No. 10 Cummins/Rush Truck Centers Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Bristol Dirt Advance

● Last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Almirola started second, earned 10 stage points, and finished eighth for his fourth top-10 of the year. ● Dirt Racing History: Almirola had seven starts starting in 2006 in the Prelude to the Dream charity event that Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart hosted from 2005 to 2012 at his Eldora Speedway half-mile dirt oval in Rossburg, Ohio. Almirola scored a best finish of third and earned four top-10 finishes in those six outings. Almirola also won an exhibition race at the Talladega (Ala.) Short Track.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

NASCAR fines Ty Gibbs $15,000 for pit road contact with his car

Ty Gibbs has been fined $15,000 for ramming Sam Mayer‘s car on pit road after Friday night’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. Gibbs and Mayer were not penalized for their fight on pit road. Coming to the checkered flag at Martinsville, Gibbs received...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott, Joey Logano among Cup drivers racing trucks at Bristol

Four Cup drivers will participate in this weekend’s Truck Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Harrison Burton all return to the series in an attempt to better prepare for Sunday’s Cup race. After last year’s debut of Bristol dirt, this weekend marks just the second time since 1970 that NASCAR has taken the Cup Series to a track with a dirt surface. However, the Truck Series competed at Eldora Speedway, a half-mile dirt track, from 2013-2019. In addition to Bristol’s dirt race in 2021, the series also added an event at the storied Knoxville Speedway in Iowa last July and returns this year on June 18.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Logano embracing Next Gen challenge

No matter the venue, there has been a theme following NASCAR Cup Series drivers this season when facing questions about the Next Gen race car. A new car has been a big learning curve. There have been challenges in learning its nuances and how it changes the feel of each racetrack. It is one of the biggest stories each weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy