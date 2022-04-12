ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Regina Taylor on playing Michelle Obama's mother in new series

HollywoodLife

Malia Obama Confirmed To Be Working For Donald Glover On His New Show: She’s ‘Amazingly Talented’

Malia Obama is following her passions in film! The daughter of Barack and Michelle is working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series. Donald Glover, 38, has a new staff member on his creative team: none other than 23-year-old Malia Obama. It turns out that the daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama is working with the actor and singer on a new Amazon series!
Telegraph

Michelle Obama was right: Bree Runway is a superstar in the making

Bree Runway has compared herself to a flamingo among the pigeons, Freddie Mercury and a painting by Van Gogh. While most artists would appear ludicrous beneath such bravado, on Monday night the 29-year-old British-Ghanaian pop singer from east London, born Brenda Wireko Mensah, proved that her chutzpah is entirely justified. Bree Runway is a superstar in the making.
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
Deadline

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Sets End Date With Michelle Obama Among Upcoming Guests, Talker’s Staffers Get Finale Bonuses

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres’ very last episode as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Thursday, May 26. A few of the more than 4,000 guests on the show are slated to return for a final visit — and walk down memory lane — in the months leading to the finale, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi. Following the finale, The Ellen DeGeneres Show...
People

Michelle Yeoh's New Role Was Originally Written for Jackie Chan, Reveal Movie's Directors

Michelle Yeoh wasn't originally slated for the leading role in her latest film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, director duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, collectively known as Daniels, revealed that Jackie Chan was the person envisioned for the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last Friday in Austin, Texas.
