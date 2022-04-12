Actress Regina Taylor on playing Michelle Obama's mother in new series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres’ very last episode as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Thursday, May 26. A few of the more than 4,000 guests on the show are slated to return for a final visit — and walk down memory lane — in the months leading to the finale, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi.
Following the finale, The Ellen DeGeneres Show...
