Body of 4-year-old with autism found in pond feet away from DeKalb County home

Kyuss Williams (WSB-TV/DeKalb County Police Department)

DeKalb County police have recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy who wandered away Monday.

Investigators said Kyuss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m.

Police searched for hours before finding Kyuss’ body in a pond just a few feet from the DeKalb County home they were staying in just before 2:30 a.m.

Police officials say the boy’s family was visiting a family member who had just moved to the area when they noticed Kyuss had wandered off. After a few moments of searching for him, they called police.

Investigators say the family was all inside the home when he disappeared.

Witnesses reported seeing Kyuss at a nearby gas station, but police say the most recent information they received was that he was near the pond, which is where they focused their efforts.

Police say that foul play is not suspected at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group