PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A house in Plymouth went up in flames Wednesday night. Police said the fire started at a home just west of Medicine Lake around 11 p.m. The one-story home was completely taken over by the fire. The homeowner was able to get out, and wasn’t seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) Almost the entire west metro responded to the fire to keep it under control. It took firefighters several hours to put it out. Officials said the home is likely a complete loss. It’s not clear yet where or how the fire started.

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO