Ed Sheeran has described his next project as a “curveball”, and revealed that the first release from it will drop this month.The British artist was interviewed by The Project NZ about his forthcoming stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.During a discussion of his maths-related album titles, Sheeran was asked if his next album would be titled - (Minus), after his latest LP, = (Equals).“That’s not gonna be the next record I put out,” he responded. “I’ve got something else that’s a bit more of a curveball. “We’ve got the first thing of it dropping in 10 days. I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO