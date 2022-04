One in 20 people in England are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the last week, as infections continued to increase in most countries in the UK, the latest statistics reveal.In England, 2.7 million people had the virus in the week to March 12- up from one in 25, or 2.1 million people, in the week to March 5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). In Wales, the estimate is up from 97,900 people, or one in 30, to 125,400 people, or one in 25.Scotland has seen infection levels rise for seven weeks in a row and they...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO