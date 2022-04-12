RAW: RUSSIA: PUTIN ON NOBLE MILITARY GOALS IN UKRAINE

Related
Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine
Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
Zelenskyy says Putin is 'convinced' that his 'special operation' in Ukraine is going as planned
"I think he has more plans to fire rockets on Ukraine. He is not really interested in the real process of this war," Zelenskky told BILD.
The Kremlin plans to send 100,000 Ukrainians to Siberia and the Arctic Circle, report says, as Zelenskyy warns of 'filtration camps' for captured people
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of moving thousands of people from the city of Mariupol to "filtration camps" along the Russian border.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Putin’s Former Judo Buddy Calls Him ‘Cowardly’ After the Russian Leader Lost His Black Belt
TOKYO — One of Japan’s most distinguished judo leaders has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling out his “cowardly” acts and joining a chorus of condemnation from civil society worldwide. “President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit...
Ukraine Might Have Just Carried Out First Covert Attack on Russian Soil
An explosion damaging a railway line in Russia was carried out by Ukrainians trying to prevent Putin sending supplies to the frontlines, some analysts believe.
Putin adviser Anatoly Chubais quits and leaves Russia over invasion of Ukraine
A prominent adviser to Vladimir Putin has resigned from the government and reportedly left Russia in the highest-ranking defection yet over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Anatoly Chubais, the Kremlin’s special envoy for relations with international organisations for sustainable development, was confirmed on Wednesday to have left the government....
Alexander Vindman says the January 6 riot was Putin's signal to start building forces on Ukraine's border
Several former officials told The New York Times that Trump contributed to a geopolitical climate that allowed for Putin's power grab in Ukraine.
Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation
March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
Vladimir Putin's $700M Superyacht Is Docked in Italy: Russian Opposition
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's organization said the huge vessel, currently docked in an Italian port, could belong to the Russian president.
Vladimir Putin Spokesperson Refuses To Rule Out Russia Nuking Ukraine
"If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used," Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he's 'not confident' that Mark Meadows has turned over all relevant documents to the January 6 committee
"He was cooperating with us for a little bit, but in an attempt to make Donald Trump happy, he stopped cooperating," Kinzinger said of Meadows.
Where Does Putin Live? A Look at the Russian President's Residences
In 2021, jailed Kremlin-opposition leader Alexey Navanly published a video claiming that Putin owned a luxurious mansion near the Black Sea worth $1 billion.
Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war
The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
Russia's Ambassador to U.S. Reveals Why Ukraine War Began, How It Could End
"Our task is to put an end to the genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime and ensure a nuclear-free and neutral status of Ukraine," Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek.
An exiled oligarch says sanctions targeting Russia's economy and the country's elite won't persuade Putin to abandon Ukraine ambitions
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest person, told Bloomberg the US instead needed to show Putin "a consistent policy of force."
Zelenskyy said he was fed up with the UN and NATO's diplomatic approach to Russia's invasion: 'I don't have any more lives to give'
Zelenskyy defended calling NATO weak and telling the UN to dissolve itself in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes."
Putin's foreign minister says freezing Russia's currency reserves was 'thievery' and that the Kremlin didn't expect such harsh sanctions
Sergey Lavrov said nobody in the Kremlin predicted how fierce the sanctions on Russia's economy would be after it invaded Ukraine.
China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly
China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
