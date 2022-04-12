RAW: POLL: MOST AMERICANS SAY COVID NO LONGER CRISIS

Related
New Polls Show Most Democrats Would Not Fight if Russia Invaded U.S., Americans Want More Drilling
Two recent polls offer insights as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. If Russia were to invade the U.S., most Americans said they would stay and fight–except for Democrats. A poll from Quinnipiac University shows if Russia were to invade America, 52 percent of Democrats said they would flee...
Most in U.S. would go back to wearing masks if COVID cases rise: poll
Now that it’s two years into the pandemic, most living in the United States aren’t as worried about the health risks COVID-19 poses compared with the last several months — but they say they’d wear face masks if needed, according to a new poll. In fact,...
This Map Shows The Most Stressed Out States In America
It’s probably impossible to come across someone who isn’t feeling at least a little bit of stress. We know it’s a part of life. And it certainly comes with the title of parent — and these are not normal times, either. But it’s possible that the amount of stress we’re all under is more intense than usual.
COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'
Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
AOL Corp
Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support 6 Biden proposals to fight climate change
When it comes to taking steps to fight climate change, Americans broadly support six key Biden administration proposals meant to transition the U.S. to renewable sources of energy, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. Each of the six proposals was part of President Biden's Build Back Better bill, which...
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
This Is Deadliest Disease In America
The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
Two people in Israel hit with Covid variant ‘not yet known to the world’
TWO people in Israel have been struck with a new Covid variant described as “not yet known to the world” by experts. The novel strain caused mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle aches in the patients, local media report. Genetic sequencing revealed the strain the two people...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia may retaliate against US
U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
deseret.com
This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn
Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States. Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.
US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week
Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
deseret.com
A new COVID-19 wave is hitting Western Europe. Is the U.S. next?
A new coronavirus surge in Western Europe has the United States preparing for another potential COVID-19 outbreak, per The Washington Post. What’s happening: The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has been spreading throughout Europe, hitting countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
These Are The Newest COVID-19 Symptoms To Watch For As Many Countries Face A Sixth Wave
The world might be ready to move on from COVID-19, but health officials say there are several "new" symptoms to watch out for with a sixth wave ahead of us. The symptoms aren't coming out of nowhere, but public health experts have only recently confirmed what they've suspected for a while — and now those symptoms are going on the list.
Healthline
Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States
New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
Biden’s new Covid tsar urges calm on new sub-variants
President Biden’s new Covid tsar says he isn’t “excessively concerned” about the US at the moment - despite the emergence of two new Omicron sub-variants and a steady rise in cases. After almost three months of cases being on a downward trajectory following the Omicron surge this winter, cases are once again climbing in parts of the US. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha, previously the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Monday morning that excessive concern is unnecessary despite the fact that cases are on the rise in more than half...
People who haven’t had Covid yet probably have no friends, a Korean doctor says
A South Korean doctor has faced a backlash after suggesting people who are yet to catch Covid-19 probably do not have friends.“The adults who have not yet been infected with Covid-19 are those who have interpersonal problems," Ma Sang-hyuk, who is vice-president of the Korean Vaccine Society, wrote on Facebook.He reportedly deleted the 16 March post following the backlash before saying that the remark was only metaphorical and there had been a misunderstanding. In an interview with South Korean news site Daily, he said: “It emphasized how difficult it is for anyone to avoid the virus in a situation where...
7 in 10 Americans doubt Biden’s ability to deal with Russia, poll says
(WFLA) – Amid Europe’s largest land war since World War II, 7 in 10 Americans expressed low confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a new NBC News poll, and 8 in 10 voiced worry that the war will increase gas prices and possibly involve nuclear weapons. And during the nation’s largest inflation […]
Washington Times
The CDC hides COVID data but says Americans are the problem
One of the major catastrophes of the bungling of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response has been the loss of trust in the agencies that we should be able to trust the most. It’s now clear that every agency of the federal government has been completely politicized. We have seen...
US News and World Report
CDC: Virtually Every American Can Stop Wearing Masks Indoors
Nearly every American lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 99% of Americans live in counties with “low” or “medium” coronavirus community levels under CDC’s updated guidance, allowing them to drop their face coverings when inside.
