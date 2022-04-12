ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

RAW: POLL: MOST AMERICANS SAY COVID NO LONGER CRISIS

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDQ1U_0f6mQDNC00

Axios-Ipsos poll finds less than 1 in 10 Americans say COVID is still a crisis

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Most Stressed Out States In America

It’s probably impossible to come across someone who isn’t feeling at least a little bit of stress. We know it’s a part of life. And it certainly comes with the title of parent — and these are not normal times, either. But it’s possible that the amount of stress we’re all under is more intense than usual.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Axios Ipsos
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
deseret.com

This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn

Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States. Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

A new COVID-19 wave is hitting Western Europe. Is the U.S. next?

A new coronavirus surge in Western Europe has the United States preparing for another potential COVID-19 outbreak, per The Washington Post. What’s happening: The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has been spreading throughout Europe, hitting countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden’s new Covid tsar urges calm on new sub-variants

President Biden’s new Covid tsar says he isn’t “excessively concerned” about the US at the moment - despite the emergence of two new Omicron sub-variants and a steady rise in cases. After almost three months of cases being on a downward trajectory following the Omicron surge this winter, cases are once again climbing in parts of the US. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha, previously the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Monday morning that excessive concern is unnecessary despite the fact that cases are on the rise in more than half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People who haven’t had Covid yet probably have no friends, a Korean doctor says

A South Korean doctor has faced a backlash after suggesting people who are yet to catch Covid-19 probably do not have friends.“The adults who have not yet been infected with Covid-19 are those who have interpersonal problems," Ma Sang-hyuk, who is vice-president of the Korean Vaccine Society, wrote on Facebook.He reportedly deleted the 16 March post following the backlash before saying that the remark was only metaphorical and there had been a misunderstanding. In an interview with South Korean news site Daily, he said: “It emphasized how difficult it is for anyone to avoid the virus in a situation where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

7 in 10 Americans doubt Biden’s ability to deal with Russia, poll says

(WFLA) – Amid Europe’s largest land war since World War II, 7 in 10 Americans expressed low confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a new NBC News poll, and 8 in 10 voiced worry that the war will increase gas prices and possibly involve nuclear weapons.  And during the nation’s largest inflation […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

The CDC hides COVID data but says Americans are the problem

One of the major catastrophes of the bungling of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response has been the loss of trust in the agencies that we should be able to trust the most. It’s now clear that every agency of the federal government has been completely politicized. We have seen...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

CDC: Virtually Every American Can Stop Wearing Masks Indoors

Nearly every American lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 99% of Americans live in counties with “low” or “medium” coronavirus community levels under CDC’s updated guidance, allowing them to drop their face coverings when inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy