RAW: POLL: MOST AMERICANS SAY COVID NO LONGER CRISIS

A South Korean doctor has faced a backlash after suggesting people who are yet to catch Covid-19 probably do not have friends.“The adults who have not yet been infected with Covid-19 are those who have interpersonal problems," Ma Sang-hyuk, who is vice-president of the Korean Vaccine Society, wrote on Facebook.He reportedly deleted the 16 March post following the backlash before saying that the remark was only metaphorical and there had been a misunderstanding. In an interview with South Korean news site Daily, he said: “It emphasized how difficult it is for anyone to avoid the virus in a situation where...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO