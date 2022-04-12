ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury's previous advisor Daniel Kinahan is wanted by the US Government as they offer a $5MILLION reward for his arrest over international drug smuggling and money laundering - with Irishman compared to the Italian Camorra and Japan's yakuza

By Riath Al-Samarrai for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Tyson Fury is facing calls to cut any ties with Daniel Kinahan after the US government put a $5million bounty on information leading to the arrest of the alleged cartel boss, who has become one of the most influential figures in boxing.

In a major escalation that ought to send a shockwave through the sport, the US Treasury announced sanctions against seven members of the Kinahan organised crime group on the grounds of international drug smuggling and money laundering.

Dubai-based Daniel Kinahan was directly named by the US Treasury, who said in a statement that he is ‘believed to run the day-to-day operations of the organisation’.

Kinahan was pictured recently as with Fury, who defends his WBC heavyweight world title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley on April 23. Fury, along with multiple figures in boxing, including flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards, has previously gone to lengths to sing the praises of a figure who has also been named in the Irish High Court as the controller and manager of the gang.

MTK Global, who represent Fury, have been asked by Sportsmail to clarify if Kinahan still advises the fighter.

On the back of Tuesday’s sanctions, the Irish police commissioner Drew Harris said in a press conference: ‘What was implicit before, and what some individuals could choose to ignore, is absolutely explicit — if you deal with the individuals who are sanctioned as part of the Kinahan organised crime gang, you are dealing with criminals engaged in drug trafficking.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X01fy_0f6mQBbk00
The US government will pay $5million to anyone who can help them arrest Daniel Kinahan - who is wanted on the grounds of international drug smuggling and money laundering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybpBe_0f6mQBbk00
Kinahan is a previous advisor to WBC world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury (centre)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSMvx_0f6mQBbk00
Fellow boxers Billy Joe Saunders (left) and Sunny Edwards (right) have links to Kinahan too 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Hilq_0f6mQBbk00

When asked about Kinahan’s links to sport, Harris said: ‘If you deal with these individuals who have been sanctioned, or these entities who are being sanctioned, you are involved in a criminal network.’

Fury’s stateside promoter, Bob Arum, who has previously spoken highly of Kinahan, told Sportsmail on Tuesday evening that Fury has been informed by his British promoter Frank Warren that their future dealings will not include Kinahan. He said: ‘I’m a US citizen and the Treasury department does not take these steps lightly. We will respect them (sanctions preventing Kinahan doing business in the US).

‘We are not going to deal with Kinahan and his people. We will deal directly (with Fury) or his lawyer Robert Davis.’

He added: ‘I was not pleased with a number of things he (Kinahan) was doing in boxing. I was looking to sever ties anyway.’

There is no suggestion of criminality by any of the fighters advised by Kinahan.

BT Sport, who will broadcast Fury’s fight with Whyte, maintain they have had no links to Kinahan. It is understood they insert ‘anti-corruption’ clauses in their contracts with promoters.

The involvement of the US authorities will bring immense scrutiny to the sport, which has long stood accused of turning a blind eye to serious accusations around Kinahan. Just last month, the president of the World Boxing Council organisation, Mauricio Sulaiman declared his ‘full support’ for Kinahan, who was one of the co-founders of the vast MTK management group, though he claims he severed ties in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHucF_0f6mQBbk00
Fury defends his WBC heavyweight world title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley on April 23

He has since operated as an ‘advisor’ to many of the biggest names in the sport, including Fury and Billy Joe Saunders.

Fury, who will face renewed questions about his relationship to Kinahan ahead of the fight with Whyte, paid a gushing tribute to the Irishman last year for his role in attempting to broker a showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Gregory Gatjanis from the US Treasury said: ‘Today, the Kinahans join the ranks of the Camorra [Italian mafia organisation] and Japan's yakuza.’

Daniel Kinahan has previously insisted allegations of criminality are part of a ‘campaign’ against him. Sportsmail has contacted his lawyer for comment. The US also sanctioned three businesses linked to the gang, including the UAE-based Hoopoe Sports, whose website lists five boxers as clients: Paddy Barnes, Jamie Conlan, Michael Conlan, Hughie Fury, and Billy Joe Saunders.

It is understood Sky Sports, whose broadcasts have involved multiple MTK fighters, will scrutinise their boxing relationships.

