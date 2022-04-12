RAW: STUDY: ALLERGIES, ASTHMA MAY UP RISK OF HEART DISEASE

Related
marthastewart.com
New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes
If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease
(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests
Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
Cocoa pills could reduce the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease – study
Taking a cocoa pill may reduce the risk of dying from heart or circulatory disease, new research suggests.According to the study, people who took the supplement were 27% less likely to die from the conditions.However, it did not reduce the overall likelihood of cardiovascular events – any incidents that may cause damage to the heart.Researchers suggest the findings offer promising signals that cocoa flavanols could have a protective cardiovascular effect.These findings merit further investigation to better understand the effects of cocoa flavanols on cardiovascular healthDr Howard SessoBut eating lots of chocolate will not have the same effect, with the trial...
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A class of commonly used drugs designed to relieve nausea and vomiting has been linked with an increased risk for ischemic stroke, a study published Wednesday by the BMJ found. Patients on antidopaminergic antiemetics, which are typically used to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by migraine,...
Can aspirin prevent heart attacks and strokes?
Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October 2021,...
deseret.com
Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies
Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn. "The results of the study confirmed our initial hypothesis -- a pronounced increase in blood pressure from lying to standing could be prognostically important in young people with high blood pressure," said lead study author Dr. Paolo Palatini. He is a professor of internal medicine at the University of Padova, in Italy.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mammograms may predict heart disease, stroke risk in postmenopausal women, study finds
Routine mammograms typically used in breast cancer screenings may be able to predict postmenopasual women's risk for heart disease and strokes, a study published March 15 in Circulation found. Researchers analyzed records of 5,059 postmenopausal women who had digital mammogram screening at nine centers in Northern California from October 2012...
People
Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Increase the Risk of Blood Clots for 3 to 6 Months, Large Study Finds
People infected with COVID-19 — even in mild cases — are at a higher risk of developing blood clots in the three to six months after their illness, a large study found. The risk was much higher in people who had severe cases of COVID-19, the researchers, from Sweden, found. In people who were seriously ill, their chance of developing a blood clot was 290 times higher than normal. That risk went up in people with mild cases as well, at 7 times higher.
7 causes of brain fog and how to regain your concentration and focus
If it feels like you can't think straight, you might be experiencing hormonal changes, infections, or other conditions associated with brain fog.
TODAY.com
Drinking coffee is healthy, even if you have heart disease, studies find
There’s new evidence showing coffee offers health benefits, with two to three cups a day associated with a longer life, and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems. Those benefits applied to both people with and without cardiovascular disease, according to three studies to be presented...
MedicalXpress
Deleting a protein might reduce cardiovascular disease
Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
Covid linked to 33-fold increase in risk of potentially fatal blood clot
Infection with virus also associated with fivefold increase in risk of deep vein thrombosis, data suggests
Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
womenworking.com
Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know
Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
MedicalXpress
Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots
Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MedicineNet.com
What Can Be Diagnosed With an Abdominal CT Scan?
4 conditions that are diagnosed using an abdominal CT scan. The abdomen of the human body consists of digestive, urinary, and reproductive organs. An abdominal computed tomography (CT) scan is prescribed by the doctor to diagnose the conditions affecting these organs. Cancer refers to the condition in which cells divide...
scitechdaily.com
Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health
Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
MedicalXpress
Implantable heart monitor doesn't benefit heart attack survivors overall
Patients who received an implantable heart rhythm monitor after suffering a heart attack did not have fewer subsequent cardiovascular events overall, but a subset of patients whose heart attack was classified as non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) did see strong benefits, in a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
