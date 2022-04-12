ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Volunteers raise awareness for Ukraine with crochet

By Josh Kurman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Love Across the USA, a nationwide public art project has made its way to Petoskey. Dozens of crocheters came together today to put a piece of art together supporting peace in Ukraine. Three crochet installations will go up across the country. One near Denver,...

