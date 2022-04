BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two speech Pathologists are making strides for those who have dyslexia or other speech-language disorders in the South Central Kentucky community. A ribbon-cutting event was held earlier today for The Reading Company LLC. The co-founders and certified Pathologists, Allison Higgins and April Hayes, both began their journey at Western Kentucky University, which is why they feel so strongly about helping the local community.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 20 DAYS AGO