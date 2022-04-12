ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

College enrollment down, students exploring other educational options

By Bianca Holman
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iRbY_0f6mP77s00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the time of year when high school seniors are making a decision on what college to attend but not all students are considering the traditional four-year institutions. Some are looking at other options.

A national survey showed college enrollment is down 5% since 2019. Some students are choosing a different path. Another survey by Canvas, a digital classroom used by the Clark County School District, showed 70% of respondents said having definable skills is more important than course titles or a degree. Students said career readiness was important and engagement beyond lectures through in-person instruction and technology.

Some students are looking into coding boot camps and getting certifications.

If you’re a parent trying to guide your teen, experts say, it’s important to look at education with a new lens.

“With my student, one of the things we look into is what does she want to go into? What is the focus she wants to study? And what area of knowledge does she want to gain? A lot of colleges and universities show if you go into this area, there are this many paying jobs waiting for you at the end. That can help make those decisions because it is a major investment,” said Ryan Lufkin, senior director, Instructure Canvas LMS.

Nevada State College has seen a 16% increase in full-time enrollment in the fall. However, in the spring there was a slight drop in enrollment but that number is still higher than spring of 2020.

“The student debt crisis created some of the concern we are seeing now with the decline in enrollment. What we are seeing now is that students are looking for ways to connect to jobs down the road. Really look to that return on investment in ways they didn’t previously,” Lufkin said.

Enrollment at UNLV has remained fairly consistent with a student population above 30,000 but it is down slightly from 2020. In addition, fewer students are enrolled in undergraduate degrees while more are enrolled in a certificate or specialized program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt Crisis#Nevada State College#Canvas
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College System sees enrollment shifts

Over the past five years, the Lone Star College System has seen a shift in the programs that students are seeking, including a 60% increase in business students, due to factors such as the coronavirus pandemic. Valerie Jones, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs at the LSCS, said incoming students...
HOUSTON, TX
8 News Now

Man accused of shooting Chinatown waiter found not competent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, accused of shooting a waiter at a restaurant in Chinatown, has been found not competent to stand trial. According to court records, he was found not competent as he was “not capable of understanding the charges against him and is unable to assist counsel in his defense.” Gaston-Anderson […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Jobs
VoiceOfDenton

Higher education veteran to lead TWU enrollment activities

March 23, 2022 — DENTON — Texas Woman’s University has selected a veteran administrator and higher education consultant to oversee strategies for managing the institution’s enrollment. Javier Flores, who has held key leadership positions at Angelo State University, Howard College and New Mexico State University, will...
DENTON, TX
8 News Now

Transportation mask mandate set to expire April 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Time is running out for the government’s transportation mask mandate unless it’s extended. The rule is set to expire Monday, but regulators haven’t figured out what to do. Some travelers say its time for the government to step back and let them decide whether to cover their faces. While most Americans […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy