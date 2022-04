Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra sent shockwaves through collegiate golf Wednesday when he announced he will return to Oklahoma State as a fifth-year senior for the 2022-23 season. “I am convinced that an additional year of hard work in Stillwater will allow me to continue to grow academically and personally, which will only prepare me better for the PGA Tour and my professional career,” Lopez-Chacarra said in a statement released on social media. “That said, I look forward to teeing it up for the Pokes again next season.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO