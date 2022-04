VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team continued their winning ways on Tuesday, bringing out the brooms in a 7-0 sweep of Duluth Marshall. At the No. 1 singles spot, Jake Bradach led the way for the Wolverines with a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Hilltoppers Johnny Jelatis. At second singles, Rory Cope-Robinson fell in his first set to Landon Wheeler, 3-6, but recovered to take the second, 6-2, before taking the match 10-6 in the tiebreaker. ...

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO