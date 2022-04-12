ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happening Today: Governor to sign bill allowing Georgians to carry guns without permits

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a new law that allows people to conceal carry a gun without a permit.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit — or what supporters call “constitutional carry.”

The governor will sign the constitutional carry bill Tuesday during an afternoon event at a gun store in Douglas County. Georgia Democrats will also hold a news conference in opposition to the bill’s signing Tuesday in Douglas County.

Georgia currently requires people to obtain a license to carry a loaded handgun outside their own home, business, or car, although people can carry rifles and shotguns in many places without a permit and carry unloaded guns in cases.

Under the current law, carrying a gun in Georgia without a permit is considered a misdemeanor and you can be fined up to $1,000.

Once signed, the new law would still require federal background checks on gun sales through licensed gun dealers.

Republican lawmakers praised the bill, saying it’s all about preserving the Second Amendment to the Constitution.

Democrats tried to stop the bill by tacking on an amendment that would have expanded federal background checks to include private sales including gun shows and flea markets, but the measure was defeated.

