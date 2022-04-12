LISTEN: Town Talk/Historic Garden Week comes to Fredericksburg

After an outdoor-only tour in 2021, Historic Garden Week returns to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Known as “America’s Largest Open House”, The Garden Club of Virginia welcomes visitors to more than 100 private and public gardens, homes and historic landmarks throughout the Commonwealth. The 2022 driving tour...
Washington ABC7 — The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is hosting its 10th Annual "Canstruction" event. Dan Maher, President/CEO of The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank shared how the large team structures made out of just cans are all for a good cause.
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts to save a piece of history are taking shape. A home owned at one time by the family of freed slaves could be facing the wrecking ball. One city council member is stepping up, but it could be a long shot. After the Civil...
COATESVILLE, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced the details of two back-to-back events, a Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) Listening Session and an Economic Development and Infrastructure Investment Town Hall, scheduled for this Monday, March 28 at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively. The listening session will address the March 14 report that recommended the closure of the Coatesville VAMC, and the town hall will focus on supporting small businesses through reliable infrastructure including broadband. Both events will take place at Coatesville City Hall.
The five-bedroom house on Prado Place in Fairfax’s Mantua area has a great location—a Trader Joe’s and a Home Depot are close by—and a tempting price, especially for someone with a healthy budget for reno: It’s listed for only $800,00 in an area where many sales top the $1M mark.
HAMPTON, Va. - A new state-of-the-art aquatics facility in Hampton is nearing completion. The city first broke ground in July 2021. In the $29.5 million Hampton Aquaplex, there will be a competition pool, recreational pool and splash park.
7NewsDC — Britt Waters headed to Alexandria for a first look at the 38th Annual PNC Parkway Classic, which takes place April 24th in Old Town Alexandria and helps support the Boys & Girls Club of Alexandria. Register here.
