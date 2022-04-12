ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

LISTEN: Town Talk/Historic Garden Week comes to Fredericksburg

fredericksburg.today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN: Town Talk/Historic Garden Week comes to...

fredericksburg.today

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Fredericksburg "Canstruction" Event

Washington ABC7 — The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is hosting its 10th Annual "Canstruction" event. Dan Maher, President/CEO of The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank shared how the large team structures made out of just cans are all for a good cause.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
MyChesCo

Houlahan Invites Veterans and the Public to Coatesville VAMC Listening Session and Town Hall

COATESVILLE, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced the details of two back-to-back events, a Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) Listening Session and an Economic Development and Infrastructure Investment Town Hall, scheduled for this Monday, March 28 at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively. The listening session will address the March 14 report that recommended the closure of the Coatesville VAMC, and the town hall will focus on supporting small businesses through reliable infrastructure including broadband. Both events will take place at Coatesville City Hall.
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vagardenweek Org
WJLA

Previewing the 38th Annual PNC Parkway Classic

7NewsDC — Britt Waters headed to Alexandria for a first look at the 38th Annual PNC Parkway Classic, which takes place April 24th in Old Town Alexandria and helps support the Boys & Girls Club of Alexandria. Register here.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy