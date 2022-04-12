ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2024 T20 World Cup: USA granted automatic qualification

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USA have been granted automatic qualification for the Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 as the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

IBA Reveals The Details of Olympic Qualification System For Paris 2024

The Olympic Qualification System (OQS) for the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, newly developed and recently approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), defines the categories for Paris 2024. There will be 124 places for seven events on the men’s side and 124 places for six women’s events. IBA has combined most of the IBA’s 13 men’s and 12 women’s weight categories into the respective Olympic categories.
COMBAT SPORTS
swimswam.com

USA Swimming Releases Qualifying Criteria For 2022 World Championships

Qualification berths for the 2022 World Championships will be on the line later this month at the International Team Trials in Greensboro, N.C. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has released the qualifying criteria for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, with the U.S. team to be selected...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Clijsters retires again as family life beckons

April 12 (Reuters) - Former world number one Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis, the 38-year-old said on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on her career for probably the last time. Clijsters, a four-times Grand Slam winner who retired twice in her career in 2007 and 2012, returned to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Commonwealth gold - On This Day in 2018

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.“Just after the 200 (at the end...
SPORTS
Reuters

American Felix says she will run final track season

April 13 (Reuters) - Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said on Wednesday that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. The most decorated American track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400 metres and gold in the 4x400 metres relay in Tokyo last year, having already confirmed that it would be her final Games.
SPORTS
Reuters

Malaga to host knockout stage of Davis Cup Finals for two years

April 13 (Reuters) - Malaga in Spain will host the knockout stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals in November on an indoor hard court, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday. Malaga, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, was earlier chosen as one of the four cities to...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Simona Halep opens on her 'worst year ever'

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep admitted 2021 was "the worst year ever" for her but she is happy that she has gotten to a positive start to 2022. At the Rome Masters last year, Halep was up by a set against Angelique Kerber before she was forced to retire the match due to a calf injury.
TENNIS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: South African GP Rumoured To Return To Kyalami Track

It has been revealed that the F1 is likely to bring back the South African Grand Prix in Kyalami where there hasn’t been an F1 race since 1993. We have seen changes to the race schedule since Liberty Media took over the championship in 2017, including the return of the GP’s at Zandvoort and Imola. […] The post F1 News: South African GP Rumoured To Return To Kyalami Track appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy