LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light revealed the cause of power outage that impacted parts of Lansing and Delta Township. According to BWL officials, the outage that had impacted more than 3,000 customers for about an hour Tuesday afternoon was caused by a helium filled mylar balloon that became entangled in a powerline on Waverly Road, just south of Michigan Avenue. At the time, Ingham County officials urged residents to avoid the area due to fallen power lines. BWL said the power line caught fire, broke in two and fell to the ground.

