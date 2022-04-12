ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US carriers deploy off Korean Peninsula amid fears of new nuke test

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A US carrier strike group has been deployed off the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years as tensions grow between North and South Korea over Pyongyang’s latest run of missile launches — and American officials fear an underground nuclear test by the totalitarian regime.

The Navy confirmed on Tuesday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln — along with nine air squadrons, the USS Mobile Bay missile cruiser and Destroyer Squadron 21 — was conducting routine “bilateral operations” with Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense force in the Sea of Japan.

South Korea’s defense ministry has said it is aware of the deployment.

The Lincoln was initially deployed from San Diego and led an “air demonstration” in the Yellow Sea last month in response to recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests launched by North Korea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wVm0_0f6mNoIo00 Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walk on board the USS Lincoln on April 3.US Navy Photo

The US Seventh Fleet said at the time that the move was to show Washington’s “resolve and commitment to our regional allies.”

“The ICBM launches by DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] are a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions—as well as its international commitments—and pose a threat to regional neighbors and the international community,” the Navy said in a statement, using North Korea’s official acronym. “We have made clear our growing concern over the significant increase in DPRK’s missile testing, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the United States and our allies.”

The deployment comes only weeks after North Korea announced it successfully test-fired a Hwasong-17 missile that is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and hitting the US mainland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GS2tW_0f6mNoIo00 The deployment comes after North Korea announced it successfully test-fired a Hwasong-17 missile, which could hit US soil.KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image

Days later, however, South Korea’s military stated that both Seoul and Washington believed the missile was a Hwasong-15 — an ICBM which has not been tested since 2017 and which also has the ability to hit the US.

During the 2017 testing period, the US moved forward with a massive show of force, deploying the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Nimitz as well as their strike groups to the Sea of Japan, according to Reuters.

While the US continues to warn of further ICBM testing by North Korea, tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul have rapidly grown , with Kim Yo Jong — the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un — saying last week that her country would use nuclear weapons in retaliation for any South Korean attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fg4G_0f6mNoIo00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the missile before its test launch in March.KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image

“If South Korea, for any reason — whether or not it is blinded by misjudgment — opts for such military action as ‘preemptive strike’ touted by [Suh], the situation will change,” Kim Yo Jong said, according to state propaganda agency KCNA. “In that case, South Korea itself will become a target.”

Her comments came after South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook revealed their military has “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.”

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch. But state media on Thursday made no mention of the test, the tenth launch this year in the face of biting sanctions. 
WORLD
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Ronald Reagan
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#Us Navy#Korean People#North And South Korea#American#Maritime Self Defense#Icbm#Un Security Council
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy