Disney to build affordable housing near Disney World as it faces heat over wages

By Ariel Zilber
 1 day ago
The Walt Disney Co. is planning to build 1,300 units of affordable housing near its main Orlando theme park. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. said it will build 1,300 affordable housing units near its Disney World theme park as it continues to face heat over wage inequality.

The Mouse House said it is hiring a third-party developer for the project — which aims to build housing for employees and local residents an 80-acre parcel of land in Orlando — as Florida has fallen into the grips of a housing crisis.

Like the rest of the country, rents in the Sunshine State have skyrocketed and home ownership has become prohibitively expensive for many middle-class wage earners.

The residences will be “affordable and attainable” and “will offer a variety of amenities to foster a strong community,” Disney said in a statement. The company added that the development “will be available for qualifying applicants from the general public, including Disney cast members.”

“We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida.”

The housing complex will be available to Disney employees, or “cast members,” as well as applicants from the general public.

Disney meanwhile has been criticized for wage inequality — most vocally by the granddaughter of one of the firm’s founders.

Abigail Disney co-directed a documentary film with Kathleen Hughes titled “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” which profiles custodians at Disneyland earning $15 an hour while scratching out a living in expensive Southern California.

Disney recently has also made headlines for wading into the political debate surrounding Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law that prohibits teachers from discussing sexual and gender identity issues with youngsters below the fourth grade.

Disney has been criticized for the pay disparity within company ranks.

Abigail Disney’s film makes note of the fact that former CEO Bob Iger raked in $65.6 million in salary in 2018.

“I cannot see him taking $66 million home for a year’s work in the same year when, at the same company, people can’t afford food,” Disney angrily says.

Her sister responds, “That would never have happened — that would never have happened.”

Comments / 6

chevv
1d ago

I would not recommend a trip to Disney with young kids , wait time for rides can go as long as 2 hours , prices are outrageous just for park entrance, and also to park your car is a small fortune. Food prices inside the park are beyond reasonable, pirate’s.

Reply
3
Rod Day
1d ago

Aha! Going back to the company towns of the early 20th century. Next comes company stores and company script as wages. The wages are only good for payments to company entities. Good luck with that.

Reply
2
